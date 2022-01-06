Battle Creek Baseball Team to Announce New Name January 26, 2022

The votes have been counted and Battle Creek's baseball team is ready to announce its new name!

Get our free mobile app

Battle Creek's baseball team is finally ready to unveil its new name and logo. Team officials say that after thousands of name submissions and votes, a new era will officially begin on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

An event will be held to make the announcement at the Vale Street Venue, located at 1745 East Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, Michigan. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the official announcement taking place at 5:30 p.m.

The team announced on November 17, 2021, that they would retire the 'Bombers' name. With that announcement came news that fans would be the ones submitting new names and voting on finalists.

The move did not come without a few bumps. An initial list of finalist names was met with some criticism. Days later the team released a new list of finalists.

Battle Jacks

This name is inspired by one of the team's former names, 'BattleCats'. In addition to the homage paid to the former name it also ties into the city's rich history of cereal. Think Apple Jacks.

Blue Collars

This name submission shows respect to the people of the city of Battle Creek. Residents of the city are known for their blue-collar jobs, skilled trades, and overall hard work.

Crunchers

It's easy to understand where this name comes from. What sound does it make when you eat a bowl of cereal? Crunch!

Doughnuts

This submission pays respect to the soldiers of World War I, many of whom trained at Camp Custer. An apparatus that fits around a bat during warm-ups ahead of a game is also known as a doughnut.

In addition to the unveiling, the team plans to introduce its new Field Manager as well as the team's first two players for the 2022 roster.

Those wishing to attend the event must RSVP by Wednesday, January 12th at 9:00 a.m. Click here and scroll down to RSVP.

Michigan's Greatest Sports Traditions Part of the allure of sports is the sense of tradition, and these Michigan traditions are something that fans look forward to every year.