Battle Creek City Clerk’s Office Open Saturday to Issue Absentee Ballots

The Battle Creek City Clerk’s Office will be open on Saturday, Aug. 4 to issue absentee ballots for the upcoming Michigan primary election on Aug. 7.

The Clerk’s Office, Room 111 at City Hall, 10 N. Division St., will be open on Saturday, Aug. 4 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

As outlined in Michigan Election Law, Section 168.759, not later than 2 p.m. of the Saturday before the election, an elector who qualifies to vote as an absent voter, may apply for an absent voter ballot. The elector may apply in person or by mail with the clerk of the township, city, or village in which the voter is registered. Please note that mailing the ballot requires extra postage. The Clerk’s Office has received ballots with a Post Office stamp that states it costs 71 cents, or two standard stamps.

During the Saturday open hours, the Clerk’s Office will not process Freedom of Information Act requests, permits or licenses. This is strictly for absentee ballot applicants. The Clerk’s Office is typically open from 8:00 am to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

At this time, absentee voter ballots are available only for the six reasons listed on the application:

Voter is 60 years of age or

Voter will be absent from the community in which registered for the entire time the polls are open on election

Voter is physically unable to attend the polls without the assistance of

Voter cannot attend the polls because of the tenets of his/her

Voter has been appointed to be an election precinct inspector in a precinct other than the one in which he/she

Voter cannot attend the polls because he/she is confined to jail awaiting arraignment or

Registered electors may also request an absentee ballot the day before the election, Monday, August 6, 2018, prior to 4:00 pm that must be completed in the Clerk’s office.

Get an absentee voter application and more information on this and other election topics at the city’s website, www.battlecreekmi.gov. Scroll down to the City Spotlight section and click on the elections link.