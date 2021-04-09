Battle Creek’s Charitable Union Offers Free Prom Dresses

Battle Creek’s Charitable Union has been working to help the needy in the community for 134 years, and they do it in many different ways. One thing they’ve been doing in recent years is to offer free prom dresses to area high school-age students.

CEO Teresa Allen was a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins and said that even though many schools may not hold proms this year, students might still attend a private event with friends that require formal attire.

“This is the fourth year we have offered free prom dresses to students,” said Allen. “We want to ensure that students who plan to attend a school prom or maybe a backyard prom with their small group of friends will have a dress.”

Here is what you need to know:

Charitable Union is open Mon. – Wed. 9:00-4:00 & 2 nd 9:00-12:00 April 6 – May 19.

9:00-12:00 April 6 – May 19. No income guidelines.

Bring your school I.D. if you have one.

Sizes available x-small – 20.

Students do not need to have a guardian with them to shop for a dress

Ring the doorbell when you arrive.

If they are at social-distancing capacity, you may have to wait in line.

The Charitable Union is located at 85 Calhoun Street, Battle Creek MI 49017. The Charitable Union’s Free Store is open Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.every week. It is also open on the 2nd Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. – noon. People needing assistance should bring their Bridge, WIC, or Medicaid card with them, along with a photo ID showing their residence in Calhoun County. For more information, please call: 269-964-7234 or visit our website: www.charitableunion.org.

Donations may be given Monday-Thursday 1 - 5 p.m. Due to COVID, all donations are ‘touch free’ meaning we cannot handle them until they have been held in a storage POD for 72-hours.

The Charitable Union provides FREE OF CHARGE clothing, personal care, baby formula, steel-toed shoes, and household items to Calhoun County residents living with Bridge, Medicaid, and WIC cards. The Charitable Union serves seniors, adults, the homeless, and children at our store, located at 85 Calhoun St., Battle Creek, MI 49017, and via events such as our Back-to-School and Winter Coat distributions throughout the county.