Hungry families in Battle Creek can count on nutritious meals through the summer thanks to a grant from Kellogg Company and its charitable funds to United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region.

As a leading partner of United Way locally, Kellogg has once again stepped up to support, this time pledging more than $31,000 to aid local summer hunger relief.

“Many local nonprofits are seeing unprecedented need in the community right now, particularly around access to food,” said Laurel Clark, Associate Director of Community Impact for United Way BCKR. “Kellogg’s support means that more children and more families in Battle Creek are being fed. Getting that basic need met is crucial as we partner to address other challenges facing families.”

“Feeding children in need has been especially challenging this summer, because there is no standard model in place for getting meals to kids in communities due to the pandemic,” says Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg Company’s Senior Director of Philanthropy and Social Impact. “We commend United Way and its partners for their agility in identifying solutions that can best support the community.”

United Way will allocate the funds to two United Way partner organizations leading hunger relief efforts this summer:

The Battle Creek Family YMCA is providing 100 hot meals prepared by Catering by Chef Cherry to children and their families twice weekly through September. Deliveries go to 25 food-insecure households, with the rest available for pickup by others in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

Charitable Union is receiving grant dollars to supplement its existing Gap Nutrition program for infants. The program provides formula while a baby awaits their initial WIC appointment, and can provide a monthly supplement to babies once they are on WIC. WIC is a supplemental feeding program that requires families to purchase formula monthly. This program is available to Calhoun County residents six days a week.

“More than half of the babies born in our community are born into poverty, and COVID-19 is only compounding their current needs,” said Teresa Allen, CEO of Charitable Union. “We want the very best for every baby in our community. We know that if they are malnourished in the first 12 months, it impacts their future development.”

“It’s been a challenging time for everyone,” said Jill Hinde, CEO of Battle Creek Family YMCA. “But it’s been humbling and gratifying to see the community come together to help others. We’re really grateful for the support.”

Kellogg’s grant is part of its global commitment to create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through addressing the interconnected issues of food security, climate resiliency, and well-being for people, communities and the planet.

United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region works to ensure a safety net for individuals and families in times of crisis and beyond. In the first four months of its pandemic response, more than $400,000 from the Disaster Relief Fund went specifically to support food-related needs.

To contribute to ongoing COVID recovery efforts, you can make a donation directly to United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region here.