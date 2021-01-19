Battle Creek Guy Takes Dad Jokes to The Next Level on TikTok

I just discovered this guy from Battle Creek that has nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok and he is hilarious.

His name is Tyler. His username on the popular video app is okayfam. As of 8 A.M. on Tuesday, Jan 19th, 2021 okayfam has 299.5 thousand followers and 13.6 million likes. You don't have to be social media savvy to know how impressive that is. In fact, he has a dozen or more videos that have been viewed well over a million times each.

His charm is his dry, yet unassuming sense of humor. His most popular videos involve his kid asking him questions that catch him off guard. One of my favorites is a recent TikTok that has been viewed nearly 12 million times as his child wants to order pizza.

My second favorite is when his little one asks if the word 'stick' is a bad word. It turns out...it can be. This TikTok currently has over 1.3 million views.

OMG...the video Tyler uploaded to TikTok yesterday just about made me pee my pants. Side note: keep Uncle Brandon away from your kids.

