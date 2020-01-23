Average Age of Houses in Calhoun County Rank Among Oldest in Michigan

If you prefer living in an older home, Calhoun County has more opportunities to find one than most other counties in Michigan.

Data recently released by House Method shows the median age of homes in every county in the country. They analyzed U.S. census data to gather the statistics.

Below is an interactive map where you can hover over any county and see the average age of homes there.

It turns out the median age of homes across all of Michigan is 49 years old. But Calhoun County is on the higher end, especially compared to surrounding counties, at 59 years old. Most other counties in Southwest Michigan are closer to the state average.

Highest Median Age of Homes in Southwest Michigan:

Calhoun County - 59 years old

Berrien County - 54 years old

Jackson County - 53 years old

Branch County - 50 years old

St. Joseph County - 50 years old

Cass County - 48 years old

Kalamazoo County - 47 years old

Van Buren County - 46 years old

Barry County - 45 years old

Allegan County - 41 years old

Highest Median Age of Homes in all of Michigan:

Gogebic County - 65 years old

Wayne County - 65 years old

Houghton County - 64 years old

Iron County - 61 years old

Keweenaw County - 60 years old

Bay County - 59 years old

Ontonagon County - 59 years old

House Method's data shows New York with the oldest median home age in the U.S. at 63 years. Rhode Island was at 60, followed closely by Massachusetts (59), Pennsylvania (57), and Connecticut (55). It makes sense that the five states with the oldest median home age are all located in the northeast as they had some of the largest growth in early America.