Battle Creek Man Arrested After Shots Fired During an Argument

A 23-year-old Battle Creek man was formally charged after an incident early Thursday morning that involved a shooting.

Battle Creek Police officers responded to the 500 block of Capital Avenue Northeast after the homeowner had his home damaged by gunfire shortly after 4 a.m. on January 28th. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the suspect arrived at the home along with two women to pick up the children of one of the women. The 43-year-old man living there came outside with baseball bats and hit the younger man’s truck. An argument ensued, with the younger man firing several shots at the home. The victim and a boy on the porch were not hurt.

Authorities arrested the man during a traffic stop a short time later, but couldn’t find the gun involved and believe the weapon was thrown out of the vehicle.

The younger man, identified as Gary Pontius, was arraigned Friday, January 29th, in a virtual hearing in Calhoun County Court. Pontius was charged on six counts - Assault with Intent to Murder, Unlawful and Careless Discharge of a Firearm, Felony Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Use of a Firearm During a Felony. It was also noted that Pontius faces charges in other cases, including Home Invasion.

Pontius was placed on bond and if released will be on tether. He is expected to return court February 10th for a preliminary hearing. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.