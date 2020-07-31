Battle Creek Man Arrested For Attempted Car Jacking

A Battle Creek man could be facing a life sentence after allegedly using a knife in an attempted carjacking, just months after being paroled.

Battle Creek police were called to the Family Fare parking lot at 45 East Columbia Avenue on Sunday at 2:22 p.m. An 81-year-old woman told responding officers that she was exiting the store when a man standing near the entrance began exchanging pleasantries while walking her to her vehicle. Once to her vehicle, the man loaded her groceries inside. The woman said she had appreciated the help. The woman said that as she was about to start the vehicle, the man got close and held a knife to her and allegedly said "move over or I'll gut you", according to the Battle Creek Enquirer. Instead of moving, the victim began honking the horn of her vehicle. The suspect fled the scene.

Responding officers quickly located the suspect, described as a 60-year-old Battle Creek man, two blocks away at Capital Avenue Southwest and Iroquois Avenue. The suspect had been placed on parole on March 31, 2020. The suspect admitted to helping the woman with her groceries but denied the attempted carjacking and threat. Officers located a folding knife in the suspect's pocket. A review of video security footage corroborated the victim's version of events. The footage showed the suspect walking with the woman, helping load her groceries, then the suspect stepping between the open door of the car, preventing the door from being closed, and pulling something out from his right side pocket.

The 60-year-old suspect is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He was placed on parole March 31, 2020, after serving 12 years for a no-contest plea in an armed robbery.