Battle Creek Man Arrested On Multiple Charges

A 25-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Thursday morning, on multiple charges.

Shortly after 10 AM, several Battle Creek Police officers were dispatched to a call of a domestic dispute at the Annex of Battle Creek apartments, in the 500-block of North Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was arrested on a charge of Assault with Intent and multiple felony charges of domestic violence and lodged in the Calhoun County Jail.