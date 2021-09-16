Battle Creek Man Arrested On Multiple Charges

Photo: TSM Battle Creek

A 25-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested Thursday morning, on multiple charges.

Shortly after 10 AM, several Battle Creek Police officers were dispatched to a call of a domestic dispute at the Annex of Battle Creek apartments, in the 500-block of North Avenue.

The suspect was arrested on a charge of Assault with Intent and multiple felony charges of domestic violence and lodged in the Calhoun County Jail.

Filed Under: Battle Creek Police, Calhoun County News
Categories: Crime, Michigan, News
