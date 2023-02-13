It’s Official; Ford Motor Company Chooses Marshall

The face of the sleepy little town of Marshall is forever more going to change. In a press conference held Monday, Ford Motor Company announced that it is partnering with Contemporary Amperex Technology, a Chinese company, to build a multi-billion-dollar battery plant just outside of town.

The Associated Press reports that Ford Motor Company announced that the $3.5 billion factory would begin producing batteries at the site beginning in 2026. The 35-gigawatt-hour batteries could supply 400,000 vehicles per year.

Get our free mobile app

The lithium-iron-phosphate batteries are cheaper than the current nickel-cobalt-manganese EV batteries that are currently being used in many of the EV models.

One local concern may be what impact the plant, which sits near the Kalamazoo River, may have on the environment. And the Marshall school system, along with Albion, Battle Creek and other communities are surely going to be affected.

Ford had been eyeing Virginia as the site of the plant, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin wasn’t on board to bring the partly owned Chinese plant into the state. He characterized the project as a ”front” for the Chinese Communist Party.

Gov. Whitmer is all in favor of teaming up with the communists, saying that the plant will bring “generational opportunities" for west Michigan families. The new plant is expected to create at least 2,500 jobs in the community.