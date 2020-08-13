Battle Creek Man Killed in Crash in St. Joseph County

A Battle Creek man was killed in an accident that involved two vehicles Wednesday evening in southern St. Joseph County.

The Michigan State Police’s Marshall post stated that troopers responded to the accident at the intersection of Centreville-Constantine Road and Featherstone Road, just east of Constantine, just before 9 p.m. on August 12th.

The man, identified as 19-year-old Justin Noel, was a passenger in one of the vehicles. He was airlifted to Bronson-Kalamazoo where he later died from his injuries. The driver of that vehicle was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene for minor injuries and a passenger was not hurt.

Authorities believe that the driver of the car Noel was in failed to stop at the intersection and into the path of an oncoming SUV. The investigation of the crash continues.