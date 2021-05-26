Battle Creek Man Killed in Crash Near Marshall

A Tuesday morning crash east of Marshall has killed an area man.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Deputies report the crash happened around 11 Tuesday morning at Michigan Avenue and 22 1/2 Mile Road in Marengo Township.

Deputies are still sorting out how it happened. They’re getting help from the State Police Motor Carrier Division to determine who did what.

One of the drivers, a 33 year old Battle Creek man, sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The other driver was not seriously hurt. Deputies report the second driver was uninsured.

Other agencies assisting were Marshall Area Firefighters Ambulance Authority, Marengo Township Fire Department, AirCare and Calhoun County Road Department. Michigan Avenue was closed temporarily for the investigation.

