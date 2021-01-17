Battle Creek Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

The Battle Creek Police continues to investigate a single-car crash that killed a local man Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call on Parkway Drive near Oneita Street just before 7:30 a.m. on January 17th. When they arrived, the vehicle had struck a tree and uprooted it.

Authorities believe that the driver, a 28-year-old Battle Creek man, was heading east on Parkway, crossed over to the north side of the road and struck the tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was the lone occupant and their identity has not been announced.

The case remains under investigation. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.