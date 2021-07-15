35-Year-Old Battle Creek Man Died After Being Found Shot in Jackson

A homicide investigation is underway after a Battle Creek man was found shot and lying in a roadway in Jackson.

A Battle Creek man is dead after being found shot and lying in a road. Jackson Police officers were called to the area of William Street and West Mason Street at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Officers arrived to find 35-year-old Patrick Perry of Battle Creek with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, according to WLNS.

Patrick was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he died a short time after.

Investigators say that they have been unable to locate any witnesses in the area who heard any gunshots. Police say it is possible that Patrick was shot at a separate location then dropped off by a vehicle.

No arrests have been made and the investigation into the homicide remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact the Jackson area Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7867.