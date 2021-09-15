Battle Creek Names Two New Deputy Police Chiefs

Battle Creek Police did not start the hiring process looking for two deputy chiefs, but proudly welcome Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley, and Deputy Chief Troy Gilleylen.

Bagley and Gilleylen step up after previous Deputy Chief Jim Grafton’s retirement at the end of August.

Gilleylen will serve as the Patrol Deputy Chief. He has served with the Battle Creek Police Department for 23 years and currently is a patrol lieutenant. Previously, Gilleylen worked as a patrol sergeant, detective sergeant, community services supervisor, K-9 supervisor, and bomb unit commander. He served on the School Safety Task Force and reinstituted the Police Explorer Program.

Gilleylen graduated from the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Police Academy, has an associate’s degree in applied science of law enforcement from Kellogg Community College, and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Sienna Heights University. He has completed Police Executive Research Forum, Staff and Command, and New Chief’s School at Michigan State University.

Bagley will serve as the Investigations Deputy Chief. He currently is a captain with the Kalamazoo Valley Community College Public Safety Department. He retired from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in 2018, after 25 years with that department. He worked as a patrol officer, Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team investigator, detective, Operations Division and KVET sergeant, Office of Professional Standards lieutenant/inspector, and OPS and Criminal Investigations Division captain.

Bagley also graduated from the KVCC Police Academy. He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice from KVCC, and a bachelor’s degree in organization and resource management from Spring Arbor University. He completed Police Executive Training through the Grand Rapids Leadership Institute, Michigan State Police Supervision and Leadership, and MSP Internal Affairs Investigation courses.

Gilleylen will transition into his role starting next week, and Bagley will join the department the week of Sept. 26.

A panel interviewed seven candidates for the deputy chief position, with Bagley and Gilleylen rising to the top of the group.

“Both of these men come into the role of deputy chief having experienced all levels of policing,” said BCPD Chief Jim Blocker. “I am proud to have them join the command team, and look forward to their contributions.”

Grafton retired after 25 years with the department. He held various ranks and roles and started as deputy chief in September of 2017. He will continue to work with our community’s law enforcement officers, helping coordinate the Crisis Intervention Team training with Summit Pointe. This program trains officers to better help neighbors experiencing a mental health crisis.

