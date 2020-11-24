Police have arrested the man they believe robbed man at a Battle Creek gas station in September, and then ran over a man leaving him for dead.

Battle Creek Police and Michigan State Police on Monday arrested 29-year-old Curtis Lee Smith in the Lansing area. Smith is in the Calhoun County Jail and will be arraigned in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Curtis Lee Smith-Battle Creek Police Dept Photo

Authorities think Smith is the man who robbed another man at the All Star gas station at 320 Capital Ave. SW on Sept. 25. When police responded that day, they found a 75-year-old Battle Creek man lying in the road on West Goguac Street.

Police said the victim was sitting in his car at the gas station when he was robbed. When the suspect started to drive off in a white Lincoln Town Car car parked at the station, the victim chased it on foot, clinging to the vehicle before being dragged along the ground and then run over.

At that time, LifeCare Ambulance took the victim to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition, with a head injury. He's now at a local hospital and is in stable condition, as he continues to recover from his injuries.

Witnesses provided a good description of the robber. In September, detectives identified Smith as the suspect, but could not locate him. On Oct. 26 they issued a warrant for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

UPDATE - Smith was formally arraigned by virtual arraignment on Tuesday, November 24th in Calhoun County Circuit Court. He received a single charge of Assault with Intent to Do great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder. He is being held on a $5,000 cash or surety bond and must undergo screenings and evaluations before his release. There was also a no contact order with the victim in the case.

During arraignment, it was also noted that Smith has no prior convictions but has a warrant out of Lansing and pending charges in Washtenaw County.

A preliminary exam conference is scheduled for Monday, December 7th, followed by the preliminary exam on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.