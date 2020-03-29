Battle Creek Police Encourage Reporting Incidents By Phone

While Battle Creek Police Department services continue – uninterrupted – for the Battle Creek and Bedford Township communities, police also support the state and federal guidance on staying home, or remaining at least six feet from others when you must go out.

To that end, police encourage neighbors to use alternate reporting methods – by phone and online – only for incidents that are not in progress, and where there are no injuries. Some examples are items stolen from a vehicle, damage to property, hit and run on private property, internet-based fraud or scams, and harassment.

To report by phone with the PD Telephone Response Unit, call the non-emergency number, 269-781-0911, or call 911. Tell the dispatcher you want to make a report over the phone. They will pass along your information, and a TRU officer will contact you.

To report online, visit p2c.battlecreekmi.gov and click Report an Incident, or battlecreekmi.gov/police and click the Online Reporting link on the left. You then can enter the information for your police report. Please give as much detail and information as possible. Once you submit the form, an officer will receive it, and contact you within five business days to provide a complaint number, and ask any clarifying questions.

Please contact the Battle Creek Police Department with any questions on these methods, at 269-966-3322. Thank you for your support in this effort, and for following guidelines to keep our community safe and healthy.