Former Battle Creek Man To Be Arraigned In 2005 Homicide

It was over 17 years ago when Ashley Marie Parlier went missing from her Urbandale home in Battle Creek. According to The Charley Project, she was believed to have been five to seven months pregnant and her family said she was mildly mentally disabled and functioned at the level of a twelve-to-fourteen-year-old child and was described as a shy, quiet person with few friends. They also thought that she may have been suicidal. Over the years, Calhoun County Sheriff’s investigators have uncovered the true story of the disappearance of Ashley.

In 2021, Pennsylvania law enforcement contacted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with information that would break open the cold case. 42-year-old Pennsylvania resident Harold David Haulman III was in their custody for other murders that took place in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and he had provided information regarding the disappearance of Ashley and a possible location of her body. Calhoun County detectives traveled to Pennsylvania and interviewed Haulman, and he confessed to having an argument with Ashley at a home in Emmett Township. He then indicated that he had assaulted her, knocking her unconscious. He then drove to a remote area of Newton Township where he struck her in the head several times with a piece of wood until she was dead and later discarded his blood-covered clothing that he wore at the time.

He was flown from Pennsylvania to Battle Creek to aid in the recovery of Ashley’s body, but the landscape had changed over the past 16 years and the search efforts were in vain. On Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced that Haulman has been returned to Calhoun County to be arraigned for the death of Ashley Marie Parlier and is charged with 1st Degree Homicide. Following arraignment, Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania where he is being held for the two additional murders in Luzerne County.