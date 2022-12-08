A Group of Calhoun County Kids Will Shop With A Cop

Sirens will be blaring and lights flashing, Saturday morning, December 10th, as a police motorcade, filled with beaming faces, heads to the local Walmart store so that children in need can shop for a Christmas present for themselves and family members. It’s the 11th Annual Calhoun County “Shop with a Cop” event that involves officers from surrounding Calhoun County law enforcement agencies.

The Christmas shopping spree will unite 60 Children from Calhoun County with officers from nine area law enforcement agencies that include Albion DPS, Battle Creek PD, Calhoun County Sheriff Dept, Emmett Township DPS, Kellogg Community College PD, Marshall PD, Michigan State Police, Nottawaseppi Huron Tribal police, and the Veterans Affairs Police. And it’s a full day of activities that begins with a tasty breakfast at Woodland Church, where the kids will be introduced to the officer who will accompany them during the day. Following breakfast, the children will be given a police escort to Walmart, on B Drive, where the shopping will begin. After selecting gifts for family members and themselves, the escort will head back to the church for lunch, crafts, a gift-wrapping extravaganza, and photos with Santa.

For the past 11 years “Shop with a Cop” has provided the opportunity for over 700 children from Calhoun County to further experience the joy of giving and receiving during the Christmas holiday. And more importantly, the children get to partner up with local law enforcement officers to develop long-lasting relationships. The word on the street is that local police officers are just as excited as the kids, looking forward to this year’s event!