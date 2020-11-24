Battle Creek Says Goodbye To Ruby Tuesday

What would you like to see open in Battle Creek?

Many of us missed the unceremonious closure of Battle Creek's Ruby Tuesday location. It wasn't until the grass got long at the beginning of summer that it truly stood out. Normally a lack of vehicles in the restaurant's parking lot would be an obvious giveaway. But with many restaurants closed to in-restaurant dining and more area residents choosing carry-out due to COVID-19, it wasn't as noticeable.

TSM/Tim Collins

The photo above was taken on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A sign to all around that the garden bar, spinach artichoke dip, bison bacon cheeseburger, the 1,500+ calorie cajun jambalaya pasta, chicken portobello, peppercorn mushroom sirloin, ribeye, half-rack of ribs, Louisiana fried shrimp and flavored iced teas and so much more were all gone.

TSM/Lacy James

By Tuesday, November 24, 2020, the above photo shows all that's left of the lyrically named casual dining restaurant. Demolition is well underway.

TSM/Lacy James

Just one small section of the restaurant that served American fare remained standing.

TSM/Lacy James

The timing for some may seem suspect. In the last couple of weeks, a rumor has been swirling through the area about the possibility of a Chick-fil-A opening in the area. But it turns out it was just that. A rumor. Emmett Township Supervisor Deb Belles said she had reached out to the Chick-fil-A corporate office and was unable to get any confirmation. She also asked if I had heard the other rumor that an Olive Garden may be coming soon. Yet another rumor.

While neither restaurant chain appears to be coming to Battle Creek in the immediate future, it is fun to think about the possibilities. What would you like to see open in Battle Creek?