When Did Ruby Tuesday in Battle Creek Close?

The grass has grown tall outside the restaurant on B Drive, and its clear that Battle Creek's Ruby Tuesday will not reopen.

What about the garden bar? The spinach artichoke dip, bison bacon cheeseburger, the 1,500+ calorie cajun jambalaya pasta, chicken portobello, peppercorn mushroom sirloan, ribeye, half-rack of ribs, Louisiana fried shrimp and flavored iced teas are all gone.

People in Battle Creek have noticed that the grass surrounding the franchise at 6083 B Drive has grown tall. A closer look reveals it is evident they are not reopening. First, I went to the corporate website and the Battle Creek location was no longer listed. Angola, Warsaw and Fort Wayne, Indiana Ruby Tuesday's are the nearest result to the Cereal City. It's worth noting, if you are headed up north, you can still stop at the Cadillac or Big Rapids Ruby Tuesday's for the garden bar. Clarkston and Greendale, Michigan locations are also listed in our state, assuming they survive the shutdown.

After poking around online, I drove over to see for myself. The tall grass was not the only clue, there was a dumpster out back. I peered through the windows and nothing looked too disorderly, just chairs piled on top of tables. As I finally made my way around the building and to the entrance, there was a two-word note on each door: closed permanently.