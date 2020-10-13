Battle Creek Secretary Of State Back Open For Business As Usual

The Battle Creek Secretary of State branch office is back open 24 hours after closing.

The Office of Michigan's Secretary of State announced 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning that the Battle Creek office is back open by appointment one day after it was announced the branch would be closed indefinitely.

No reason has been given for the abrupt closure. At the time of the initial announcement, there was no indication of how long the Battle Creek Secretary of State office would be closed to the public. Those who had appointments for the Battle Creek branch were told those appointments would be honored at the Albion or Kalamazoo Secretary of State offices.

While the situation caused stress for those who have struggled to get timely appointments to get new license plates or photos for licenses and state identification cards the closure proved to be temporary and residents can once again take care of their Secretary of State business at the Battle Creek office by appointment.