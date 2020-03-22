Battle Creek VA Shifts Into Preparation Mode for COVID-19 Surge

Courtesy of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center

The Battle Creek VAMC began shifting operations to preserve resources this weekend in preparation for an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients. This is part of a tri-state operation, including VA Medical Centers across Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 10 in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

Last Thursday, the VA announced it would temporarily stop seeing patients in person for appointments at many clinics. A release on Sunday stated "This includes our Lansing, Benton Harbor, and Muskegon Community Based Outpatient Clinics. We are still providing virtual, phone care, or secure messaging to Veterans at these locations".

The Battle Creek VAMC will be hosting a Tele-Town Hall for Veterans on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. We will be directly dialing over 20,000 Veterans and any Veteran is welcome to attend by calling (855)274-1447 at the time of the call.

“This measure is in the best interest of our nation’s heroes,” said James Doelling, Medical Center Director. “We are working to eliminate unnecessary face to face contact to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and maximize our resource allocation to help treat the sickest Veterans. We remain open for business and our mission is unchanged from the charge President Abraham Lincoln gave us more than 150 years ago: To care for him who shall have borne the battle.”

Veterans can schedule virtual care by calling their Primary Care Team or (888) 214-1247. Patients can be seen at in person at the Battle Creek VAMC, Ann Arbor VAMC, Wyoming CBOC, or the St. Joseph Health Care Center (Mishawaka,IN). Veterans can also use Urgent Care in the Community through the MISSION Act (www.missionact.va.gov). Please call ahead if you have flu like symptoms for further instructions before going to a site of care.

"The Battle Creek VAMC greatly values our Veterans’ understanding and flexibility as we continue to adapt to new information and combat this global pandemic. We are committed to the health needs of all of our Veterans, and look forward to returning to normal operations as soon as we can."

· More information for Veterans is here: https://www.va.gov/coronavirus

· For more information about the Coronavirus, please visit: CDC.gov