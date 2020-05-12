Battle Creek Woman Missing

Update 7:50 a.m. Helen has been found and is safe

An elderly Battle Creek Woman is missing. City police are asking for your help to locate her. 82-year-old Helen Carbine was last seen shortly after midnight. She stands 5-2 and weighs 155. She has light-colored hair and wears glasses. The last anyone saw her she was wearing a brown coat and pants. She was last seen at her residence along the 100 block of Lois Drive in Battle Creek. Police report she has early signs of dementia and it appears she did not take her last dose of related medication. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911.

Meanwhile, there is no new information on the search for a missing man from north of Chelsea. Elderly veteran Tom Jacobs was last seen on Saturday. Relatives think he may have tried to drive to Florida but there’s been no sign of him since then.