Vote For Your Favorite Bartender in Southwest Michigan – 2021

Vote for your favorite bartender in the Kalamazoo / Battle Creek area for 2021.

From losing lots of income during mandatory shutdowns in 2020 to dealing with unruly patrons while trying to enforce state mandates or their own company policies; the hard jobs that bartenders have got even harder. Let's show them some love. For the sake of this poll, we are including Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joseph, Branch, Berrien, Allegan, and Barry counties only.

Voting runs from August 6th through August 22nd. We'll announce the results on Friday, August 23rd. One vote per person, per day. Important Note: Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of West Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit and local folks.

You'll find all of the bartenders that have been nominated below in alphabetical order by first name as provided by your nominations. If your favorite bartender is not on the list below please click here to add your late nomination. Please ONLY do that if your nomination is NOT on the poll below.

Before you vote in this year's poll, check out who the 5 favorite bartenders in Southwest Michigan were last year by clicking the button below.

