Beyond Becoming An Outdoors-Woman Events

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is moving forward with half a dozen summer events, targeting outdoor recreation and education for women. According to a press release on Tuesday, a half-dozen one-day workshops will be offered at various locations across Michigan, through DNR’s Beyond Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program.

“The BOW program gives women, 18 and older, an opportunity to improve their outdoors skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. In addition to being fun to participate in, many of the BOW and Beyond BOW classes offer important outdoor skills, including knot-tying and finding your way with a compass and map.”

Get our free mobile app

A list of upcoming Beyond BOW throughout the summer will include:

July 24, 8 a.m. EDT. Women’s Hunter/Firearm Safety Workshop, Washtenaw Sportsman’s Club, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

July 24, Beginner Knot Tying and Map and Compass Workshops, Presque Isle Senior Pavilion, Presque Isle Park, Marquette, MI 49855 (Two separate courses)

July 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT. Belle Isle State Park pop-up event, Detroit.

August 27-29, 2 p.m. EDT (registration). Independent Rustic Camping Workshop, Rivermouth Campground, Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Paradise.

This year’s traditional June summer BOW workshop has been moved to September 10-12 at the Upper Peninsula Bible Camp on Farmer Lake in Little Lake, near Gwinn, instead of the Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay. Registration for fall events is expected in early July.

For more details on the BOW events, and to register, you can visit the DNR website at Michigan.gov/BOW.