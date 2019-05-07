Bike Safety Check Is This Saturday May 11

Celebrate National Bike Month by having your bike inspected for safety on Saturday, May 11, at Willard Library in Battle Creek.

“We hope people will use this event to get their bikes ready to start riding again after the winter months,” Jenny de Jong, Willard creative services librarian, said.

A bike mechanic from Team Active, 22 W. Michigan Ave., will give bikes five-point safety checks to ensure they are ready to roll.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. guests may ride or bring their bikes to the back parking lot at Willard, 7 W. Van Buren St.

The five-point check includes:

Front fork, wheel and tire

Handlebars, headset and head-tube

Cranks, bottom bracket and front derailleur

Seat post, saddle and suspension

Rear wheel, brake and derailleur.

After the safety checks, people will be ready to participate in Bike to Work Week, which is May 13-19, de Jong said.

In case of inclement weather, the bike checks will take place in Willard’s garage.