Two Fatal Weekend Motorcycle Accidents in Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties

There were two fatal accidents over the weekend involving motorcyclists in both Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties.

The First Accident in Calhoun County

The first incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 21, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving a motorcycle on M-99 in Homer Township.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found a 65-year-old Litchfield man deceased. The accident is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear contributing factors. Deputies were assisted on scene by Homer Township Fire Department and Albion Community Ambulance.

The Second Accident in Kalamazoo County

The second incident occurred in Ross Township on Sunday, August 22. At approximately 1:00 a.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety responded, along with Ross-Augusta Fire Department, were called to the intersection of G Avenue and 38th Street for a report of a motorcycle accident.

When they arrived at the scene, just west of Augusta, they found the motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a media release. The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification to the family.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking anyone with information on the fatal motorcycle accident near Augusta to contact them at 269-337-8139.