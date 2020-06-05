Body Found In Vehicle In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle in Kalamazoo Thursday afternoon.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a call to the 2000 block of Bronson Boulevard at 2:48 p.m. June,4, for a report of a person found dead in a vehicle. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say the body was that of a male subject. The name of the individual has not been released at this time.

Investigators say there are currently no signs of foul play.

Google Satellite

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8911, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.