Man Killed After Being Struck by Train in Battle Creek Christmas Night

A man was found dead after being struck by a train in Battle Creek on Christmas Day.

The Battle Creek Police Detectives Bureau is investigating after a man was found deceased.

Battle Creek Police responded to a call after a man was seen not moving and on the ground near the railroad tracks at Dickman Avenue and South Avenue.

Google Satellite

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department located the body of a 34-year-old male who had suffered extensive injuries.

According to a release from the Battle Creek Police Department, investigators believe the man may have been struck by a train sometime after 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 25, 2021.

The victim's name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family and friends.

The Battle Creek City Police Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate the incident and is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or the Battle Creek area Silent Observer line at 269-964-3888.