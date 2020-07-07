Boil Water Advisory: Dickman Road and Upton Avenue

If you live in the area of Dickman Road and Upton Avenue, the city of Battle Creek is advising you to boil your water for at least Tuesday, and possibly longer. The city says a portion of Battle Cree's water system has been shut down for improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a municipal water system is reduced to allow for work to be done on the water main, the potential for bacteria to enter the system exists. Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout our environment. As a safeguard to your health, The City of Battle Creek is ADVISING you to boil water before using it for consumption.

On Upton Ave between Dickman Road & City Limits West of Angell Street

On Forest Street between Dickman Road & Upton Avenue

On Magner Street between Dickman Road & the dead end

What should you do?

The City of Battle Creek advises that you DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

What is being done?

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the need to de-water a portion of the water distribution system to facilitate improvements or repairs. Whenever the pressure of a water system is reduced to this degree for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.

The City of Battle Creek will be working to get pressure restored as soon as possible after the work is completed. The water division staff will be taking other actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the affected area. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards. The City of Battle Creek will inform 95.3 WBCK when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water.

The sampling process required to make this determination takes a minimum of 24 hours but may take longer if needed. This boil water advisory shall remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Customers will be advised, through the newspaper, radio, and television media when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

For more information, please contact Perry Hart at 269-966-3481 or The City of Battle Creek Verona Pumping Station at 269-966-3493.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.