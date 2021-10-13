Bovine Theory: Did You See Your Cow Today?

Have you heard the theory that you'll see a cow everyday? Besides in person, the theory includes watching television, reading magazines, or packaging on food products. So, if you add all of those things together, then, yes, you have probably seen a cow today. And, every day. So, did you see your cow today?

Michigan has nearly 1,200 dairy farm families who care for over 445,000 cows. In 2020, Michigan ranked 6th place in milk production in the U.S.

Dairy cows in Michigan produce 11.6 billion pounds of milk. The average Michigan cow produces over 27,000 pounds of milk each year. That’s over 3,100 gallons of milk!

The United Dairy Industry of Michigan says Michigan’s nearly 1,200 dairy farms produce more than enough milk to supply the entire state. Surplus milk is exported to help meet demand in other states.

You can get up close and personal with a cow at MOO-ville Creamery. They have 4 locations in West Michigan. They can be found in Nashville, Ionia, Zeeland and Eaton Rapids.

The Nashville location at 5875 S. M-66, offers a self guided tour where you can meet the 200 Holstein cows who are milked by robots. They also have baby calves, a petting farm and playground.

With all those cows there has to be some ice cream, right? At MOO-ville, they offer homemade ice cream in a country atmosphere. All of their homemade products are made on-site in Nashville and all of their products are made from their MOO-ville cows!

Moo-ville features over 80 ice cream flavors all made with Michigan sugar and flavorings from Kalamazoo. While you're there, see if you can conquer the MOO-ville Pig Trough. It has 15 scoops of ice cream, 5 toppings, whipped cream and Michigan cherries!

I have a cow hide covered ottoman, so I see "cow" everyday. However, I'd much rather get the ice cream at Moo-ville! So, did you see your cow today?