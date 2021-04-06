Branch County Hit And Run Driver Runs Down Kids On Bikes

Three kids riding bikes near Sherwood in Branch County were run down by a hit-and-run driver. State Troopers are asking for your help to locate the driver and the suspect vehicle.

The situation unfolded a little before 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon along Ralston Road, just south of Arney Road. That’s a short distance to the northwest of the village of Sherwood and about 20 miles south and a little west of Battle Creek. Investigating State Troopers say the driver went off the pavement and hit the three kids who were riding their bicycles. All are from the same family. The kids range in age from 7 to 14.

The oldest was taken by a family for examination. The two younger children were more seriously hurt. One was airlifted for emergency care in Kalamazoo. Another was transported by ambulance to ProMedica Regional Hospital in Coldwater. There’s no information this morning about the condition of any of the kids.

Troopers say the suspect vehicle is a silver Chevy Equinox. It shouldn’t be hard to spot. It has extensive front-end damage. That includes damage to both driver and passenger sides of the front end, a missing headlight, and a broken passenger-side rearview mirror. The SUV left the scene with the front bumper cover dragging on the pavement. It was last seen headed west on Blossom Road.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the crash should contact the Marshall State Police Post at 269-558-0500