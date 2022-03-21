A major recall of buttermilk pancake and waffle mix sold in 17 states has been issued. Continental Mills is recalling products sold at Walmart and Kroger due to possible cable fragments which could be found in the product.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's website, "fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product."

Products Sold at Kroger

The products sold at Kroger are marketed as Kroger Complete Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.

The two-pound box has the UPC 01111088219. Check the package for lot codes KX2063 and KX2064 with best-if-used-by dates of 9/1/23 and 9/2/23.

Products Sold at Walmart

The mix sold at Walmart is marketed as Great Value Complete Pancake and Waffle Mix. This product is also sold in a two-pound box with a UPC of 078742370828. Check the packaging for the lot code KX2063 with a best-if-used-by date of 9/1/23.

According to the FDA, the products could reach store shelves in Michigan as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

No Reports of Injuries

As of this writing, there have been no reports of contaminated products by consumers and there have not been any injuries.

If you have any of the products listed above, you are asked to dispose of it.

According to a Statement from Continental Mills:

"Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately."

Rustic Lake Mansion is One Michigan's Most Expensive & Luxurious Airbnbs Welcome home to the most incredible home on Mullett Lakes Red Pine Point. This beauty in Northern Michigan offers a 9,000 sq ft main house and a 2,600 sq ft carriage house, all located on 2 ½ wooded acres with 100’ on Mullett Lake. With 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, there is more than enough room to sleep 22 guests. The detail paid to keeping an outdoor rustic vibe is only part of the allure of the magnificent Airbnb. Guests will enjoy ammenities such as; a full blown workout room,steam shower,sauna, large game area with an 8’ pool table, 22’ full size shuffleboard,Chexx Bubble Boy hockey,Golden Tee, 2 multicades,5 pinballs and 2 bar top megatouch games. There is even a beautiful Dublin style pub bar for entertaining. The outdoors are as cool as the indoors with a huge backyard for volleyball along with a hot tub and fire pit. Guests can also enjoy time by the lake relaxing on over 1,600 sq ft of decks with a screened gazebo. The pontoon boat is available to rent by the week. So what's the rental going to run you? About $1900 per night depending on the time of year. Check out why this is exactly where you need to spend your next Pure Michigan vacation.

For Sale: Classic Checkered Cab Transformed into Limo A California man is selling this checkered cab/limo that has been restored to its former glory.