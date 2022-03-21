Breakfast Products Sold at Kroger, Walmart Recalled in Michigan + 16 Other States
A major recall of buttermilk pancake and waffle mix sold in 17 states has been issued. Continental Mills is recalling products sold at Walmart and Kroger due to possible cable fragments which could be found in the product.
According to the Food and Drug Administration's website, "fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product."
Products Sold at Kroger
The products sold at Kroger are marketed as Kroger Complete Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.
The two-pound box has the UPC 01111088219. Check the package for lot codes KX2063 and KX2064 with best-if-used-by dates of 9/1/23 and 9/2/23.
Products Sold at Walmart
The mix sold at Walmart is marketed as Great Value Complete Pancake and Waffle Mix. This product is also sold in a two-pound box with a UPC of 078742370828. Check the packaging for the lot code KX2063 with a best-if-used-by date of 9/1/23.
According to the FDA, the products could reach store shelves in Michigan as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
No Reports of Injuries
As of this writing, there have been no reports of contaminated products by consumers and there have not been any injuries.
If you have any of the products listed above, you are asked to dispose of it.
According to a Statement from Continental Mills:
"Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately."