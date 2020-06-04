Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland to Reopen June 10th

As things slowly start to open here in Michigan, Bronner's will be reopening the doors as well.

For those of you that need to get your Christmas fix, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland will be reopening to the public on June 10th. In a post on Instagram, the Bronner family was happy to announce that the store will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 am until 7 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am until 9 pm, and Sunday noon until 7 pm.

They also plan to have special store hours for the most vulnerable parts of the population from 9 am until 10 am on Fridays and Saturdays. Once the main store is open for a week, the snack area will return about a week later on June 17th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I have lived in a couple of different states and it wasn't until I moved back to Michigan that I realized that Christmas has a different feel here. I really can't put my finger on it, it just seems a little more serious. When living in Mississippi, I did not know one person that had a miniature Christmas village with working trains. Here in Michigan, I know three people like that, and two of them keep their models up all year.

As I said, it is a little more serious here. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland is the perfect example of this. Not only can you shop for ornaments and all things Christmas in Frankenmuth, but you can also do it all year round. I don't recall anything like that in any other state I have lived in. It is just one of the many things that makes Michigan the awesome state that it is.

Source: Bronner's Christmas Wonderland