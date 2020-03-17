Bronson Healthcare Cancels Elective Surgeries

If you have upcoming appointments on their calendars, you're probably wondering if they are still a "go" amidst the outbreak. The latest in cancellations comes down from Bronson Healthcare. According to a message on posted today on their website, they are cancelling all elective surgeries. Quote:

In support of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, Bronson Healthcare is canceling elective surgeries and procedures starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Our teams will be notifying patients who have scheduled procedures.

This decision helps to reduce the number of people in our hospitals who do not have to be there and will allow us to conserve supplies and resources for use during the pandemic. While we know this is difficult news for patients who have been planning for these procedures, we believe this is the most responsible decision for our patients and communities during these challenging times.

Patients with questions are encouraged to contact their providers.