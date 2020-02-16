Busy Crime Night in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Police had a some-what busy night. Around 10:40 PM, Saturday evening, officers responded to the 900 block of Bridge Street on a call of a home invasion. It seems that thieves had broken into a home, threatening the victims with a baseball ball, then fleeing the scene. A suspect was identified, leading police to the 2000 block of Inverness Lane where stolen items were recovered, along with a quantity of suspected cocaine and meth. A 32-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on charges of Home Invasion and awaits further charges.

Later, a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested early Sunday morning, around 4 AM, by officers after he was suspected of crashing into several vehicles in the 1700 block of Knollwood Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them towards the location that the driver fled along with a description. He was located about four blocks away, appearing intoxicated. In all, he slammed into six vehicles. He now resides at the Kalamazoo County Jail.