Calhoun Car Crash Sends Two Cars Into 15-foot Ditch

A vehicle running a stop sign, collided with a second vehicle, sending both cars plunging into a 15-foot drainage ditch. Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies responded to the intersection of 21 Mile Road & R Drive North, in Lee Township, around 1:00 PM Friday afternoon.

The preliminary examination shows that one vehicle was traveling south, on 21 Mile Road, when it failed to stop at a stop sign. It was struck by another vehicle, traveling West on R Drive North, that had the right-of-way. The impact sent both vehicles rolling into the ditch.

Three of the passengers, of one of the vehicles, were from Coldwater. Two were transported to Oaklawn Hospital with minor injuries; the third was transported to Bronson/Kalamazoo with serious injuries. The second vehicle was occupied with five passengers from Indiana and Ohio. Two received minor injuries and were transported to Oaklawn Hospital.

This incident is still being investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Olivet Fire Department, Marshal Ambulance, and Eaton County EMS.