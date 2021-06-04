Black Charger Fled from Accident that left Battle Creek Teen Dead

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a black Dodge Charger that fled the scene of an accident that left a young man dead and are asking anyone with footage to turn it over.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious accident at 9:13 a.m. Friday, June 4. The accident was in the 400 block of Avenue A in the City of Springfield.

Get our free mobile app

According to a release from the sheriff's department, the preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Jeep Liberty was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, struck several objects before coming to a rest at the back of a semi-truck.

An 18-year-old male from Battle Creek was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to Bronson Battle Creek for life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

The vehicle was being driven by a 44-year-old Battle Creek female who suffered minor injuries. It is believed that a black Dodge Charger may have been involved in the incident. Click here to view images of vehicles that may look similar to the vehicle deputies are searching for.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Dodge Charger. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and the accident is being investigated by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team. Deputies were assisted by the Springfield Fire Department and Lifecare Ambulance Service.