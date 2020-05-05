Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Wanda & Cosmo Of Calhoun County

Meet Wanda (on the right) and Cosmo, a purr-fect pair hoping to find their forever home together at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Wanda is full of energy and loves to play. She gets along with the other kittens in the room and would adjust to another cat in the home. If you do not already have a kitty playmate for her, the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) her shelter suggests her snuggle buddy Cosmo. If you adopt these two, or another pair, the adoption costs with the second cat or kitten would be half of the normal cost. Wanda loves playing with toys but is also a big love bug and wouldn’t mind snuggling on your lap after playing. Given a slow and positive introduction, she could adjust to a dog in the home. Wanda would be best with older children who are respectful of her, pending observed interaction.

Wanda

Cosmo is a sweet, playful boy. He has lots of energy and just like his friend Wanda, is enough out of the kitten stage that your curtains should stay safe. Cosmo gets along great with the other cats, but also enjoys having his own space to relax and stretch for a nap. He would be okay with another cat in the house and a cat-friendly dog. Children in the home should be older and respectful of him. Cosmo loves wands toys and will let you hold him for short periods but likes to do things on his own accord.

Cosmo

More about Wanda & Cosmo:

Born: September 2019

Short Coat length

Vaccinations up to date

Spayed / neutered

Would you be interested in making this "Purr-fect Pair" a part of your family? Click here to fill out an application and return it to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but these two aren't quite the right fit? Click here to view other animals at HSSCM waiting to find their forever home.