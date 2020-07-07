Calhoun County Fair is Off for 2020, Scheduled for 2021

The State of Michigan’s oldest county fair will wait one more year to continue their tradition in Marshall.

The Calhoun County Fair was officially canceled on Thursday after the Board of Directors from the county’s Agricultural and Industrial Society voted to hold off on this year’s event. It would have been the 172nd edition of the fair. It is also the first time the fair has ever been canceled. It was originally scheduled for August 16th through the 22nd.

The Board’s release through their Facebook page on July 3rd stated that the “decision was not made lightly”. The board also mentioned that it wouldn’t be feasible to hold a traditional in-person fair based on the current Safe Start Plan in place with the State, and that the health and safety of all involved is “paramount”.

The Board is encouraging livestock show promoters to reach out to the Fairgrounds office to set up future shows for the year to accommodate youth events. The non-livestock events may be held virtually, but a determination on that decision has not been made. The Non-Livestock Committee will be meeting in the near future to make a final decision.

Also in the release was information for vendors and campers for the week. In order to receive a refund, vendors and campers are asked to request one in writing by July 16th. If no refund is requested, it will be placed on the balance for the 2021 fair. Exhibitor entry fees that were paid through a third-party program will be refunded by mail in early August.

The 2021 Fair has been scheduled for August 15th> through the 21st. The Calhoun County Fair began in 1848 and has been a Marshall staple since then.