173rd Calhoun County Fair Kicks Off This Weekend

The 173rd Calhoun County Fair will be kicking off this weekend, with free admission on opening day Saturday, August 13th, which will be full of free events that will fill the spectrum of family fun. The 4-H Youth Project Judging will be taking place, along with Antique Tractor Pulls and the traditional Open Horse Pulls, all of which are free entry. Beginning Sunday, gate admission is $10, with children 9 and under free. Kids Day is Tuesday, Seniors will get free admission on Wednesday. And, to round things up, the Demolition Derby will take place Saturday, August 20th, at 6:30 PM. Tickets for the Grand Stand Events can be purchased online.

Listed below is The Official Schedule of Events:

Saturday, August 13 th 2022 (FREE ENTRY INTO THE FAIR)

8:30am Presentation of Colors (Koster Arena)

9am Youth Non livestock Project Judging (Covered Arena)

10am Antique Tractor Pulls (Grandstand) - FREE

5pm Open Horse Pulls (Grandstand) - FREE

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14, 2022

8:30am Presentation of Colors (Koster Arena)

9am Rabbit Show (Covered Arena)

9am Poultry Show (Poultry Barn)

9am Floriculture/Culinary Judging (Floral Hall)

9am Mini Horse & Donkey Show (Covered Arena)

9am Drive-in Hitch Show (Grandstand) - FREE

9am Horticulture Judging (Floral Hall)

9am - 9pm Miracle of Life Tent (Next to Houston School)

11am Agriculture Judging (Floral Hall)

2pm Livestock Judging (Sheep/Goat Barn)

4pm Fair King and Queen Contest (Covered Arena)

6:30pm Grand Stand Music Fest (Grandstand) - $12/$15/$5

MONDAY, AUGUST 15, 2022

Heroes Day – All Active Duty, Veterans, and Emergency Service Personnel receive FREE gate entry from 9am -1pm MUST SHOW ID

8:30am Dairy Show (Covered Arena)

8:30am Presentation of Colors (Koster Arena)

8:30am Goat Show (Covered Arena)

8:30am Fine & Folk Art Judging (Floral Hall)

8:30am Photography Judging (Floral Hall)

8:30am Antiques Judging (Floral Hall)

8:30am Needlework Judging (Floral Hall)

9am Youth Horse Show (Koster Arena)

9am Open Horse & Pony Show (Grandstand) - FREE

9am - 9pm Miracle of Life Tent (Next to Houston School)

9am TBD Dairy Starter Calf Show (Covered Arena)

—Starts AFTER the Dairy Show —

12pm Flag Raising Ceremony (Fair Office)

2pm Sheep Show (Covered Arena)

2pm-10pm BINGO (Southside of Merchant's Building

5pm Beef Fitting & Showing (Covered Arena)

7:00pm Lost Nations Rodeo (Grandstand) - $10/$12/$5

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022

Kids Day – Activities in the Belcher Building 9am-1pm/ Superheroes around Fair 10:00-am-12:00 pm

Sponsored By McDonalds

8am Youth Draft Horse Show (Covered Arena)

8:30am Presentation of Colors (Koster Arena)

9am Youth Dog Show (Infield)

9am Youth Horse Show (Koster Arena)

9am Group Exhibit Judging (Floral Hall)

9am - 9pm Miracle of Life Tent (Next to Houston School)

10am Beef Breeding Show (Covered Arena)

9:20am Princess Meet-and-Greet (Church)

—Ticket Required—

10:30am Frog Jumping Contest (Houston School)

11am Princess Meet-and-Greet (Church)

—Ticket Required—

1pm Kids Day Prize Drawing (Community Stage)

2pm-10pm BINGO (Southside of Merchant's Building

5pm Youth Market Beef Sales Presentations

5:30pm Youth Swine Showmanship (Covered Arena)

7:00pm KOI Drag Racing (Grandstand) - $10/$12 /$5

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17, 2022

Senior & Health Day — All Seniors receive free gate entry (60 years and older), free activities/info in the Belcher Building from 9am-1pm

Sponsored by Oaklawn Hospital and Humana

8:30am Presentation of Colors (Koster Arena)

9am Youth Horse Show (Koster Arena)

9am Youth Swine Show (Covered Arena)

9am - 9pm Miracle of Life Tent (Next to Houston School)

10am Open Horse Pulls (Grandstand) - FREE

1pm Quilting Demo (Floral Hall)

2pm Youth Market Beef Show (Covered Arena)

7 th Annual Knit Out (Floral Hall)

2pm-10pm BINGO (Southside of Merchant's Building

7:00pm Truck Pulls (Grandstand) - $10/$12/$5

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18, 2022

FireKeepers Casino Hotel Team Member Day

8:30am Presentation of Colors (Koster Arena)

9am Youth Horse Show (Koster Arena)

9am Open Horse Halter Show (Covered Arena)

9am Youth Demonstrations (Boys & Girls Building)

9am - 9pm Miracle of Life Tent (Next to Houston School)

10am Livestock Skillathon (Covered Arena)

2pm-10pm BINGO (Southside of Merchant's Building

3pm Youth Clowning (Boys & Girls Building)

5:30pm Small Animal Auction (Covered Arena)

7:00pm Big Machine Car Soccer (Grandstand) - $12/$15/$5

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19, 2022

Ag & Industrial Day — Job Fair and Farmers Market in the Belcher Building from 9am-1pm.

Sponsored by Andersons Marathon Holding, LLC.

8:30am Presentation of Colors (Koster Arena)

9am - 9pm Miracle of Life Tent (Next to Houston School)

11am Large Animal Auction (Covered Arena)

2pm-10pm BINGO (Southside of Merchant's Building

7:00pm Night of Destruction (Grandstand) - $15/$20/$5

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20, 2022

Teacher Appreciation Day — All Education Personnel receive free gate entry from 9am-1pm-MUST SHOW ID

Sponsored by Kellogg Community College

8:30am Presentation of Colors (Koster Arena)

9am Calhoun County Horse Pulls (Grandstand) - FREE

Cloverbud Horse Show (Koster Arena)

9am - 9pm Miracle of Life Tent (Next to Houston School)

10am Cloverbud Dairy Starter Calf Show (Covered Arena)

12pm Show of Champions (Covered Arena)

2pm Kids Raffle Drawing (Community Stage)

2pm-10pm BINGO (Southside of Merchant's Building

3pm General Market Project Auction (Community Stage)

4pm Youth Riding Horses Awards (Covered Arena)

5pm Power Wheel Derby (Covered Arena)

6:30pm Demolition Derby (Grandstand) - $15/$20/$5