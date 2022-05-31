Calhoun County Sheriff Cruiser Struck By Hit And Run Driver

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man who struck a Sheriff’s cruiser and then fled the scene.

At around 11:40 AM, Monday, May 30th, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy was handling a separate incident, at 1290 West Dickman Road in Springfield, when a white male driving a black Chevrolet Impala with no license plate struck his patrol car. Fortunately, the deputy wasn't injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Hit and run suspects car Hit and run suspect's car Calhoun County Sheriff's Office