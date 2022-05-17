Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam in which the person claims to be working for the Sheriff’s Department.

The scam involves a person calling, identifying themselves as the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Warrant and Citations department. The scammer is impersonating people’s names that are currently employed with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. By doing this, the person being scammed may believe the call is legitimate if they research the Sheriff's Office staff.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Officer will never contact you to solicit funds for outstanding warrants or citations. The current scam is under investigation by detectives.