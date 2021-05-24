Calhoun County State Rep Pushes For Convention Of States

Marshall Republican State Rep Representative Matt Hall is pushing to get Michigan added to the list of states calling for a Convention of States. The plan sets up the mechanism to reign in powers of the federal government. That includes federal spending, and establishing term limits for members, and potentially, federal judges.

Get our free mobile app

The House Joint Resolution Hall is proposing would put Michigan in line with 15 other states that already have moved to set up the Convention of States based on the process outlined in Article 5 of the US Constitution.

Hall says many of his district constituents are, “…concerned about the size and scope of federal government, the unbridled amount of spending coming out of the current administration, and the fact that Washington, D.C. has lost touch with people across our communities.”

It’s a tough road ahead though. 34 states – about 2/3rd’s of the country – need to support the convention process. 38 are needed to ratify any changes that are proposed.

The Convention of States website offers some basic questions and answers about what is going on. The primary question is, “Why call a Convention of States?

Here’s the answer supplied by supporters of the move:

"Simple: to bring power back to the states and the people, where it belongs. Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. shouldn't be allowed to make sweeping decisions that impact millions of Americans. But right now, they do. So it all boils down to one question: Who do you think should decide what’s best for you and your family? You, or the feds? We’d vote for the American people every single time."

Hall's resolution is approved by a State House committee and is now waiting for review by the full State House.