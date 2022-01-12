Calhoun County Suspends Jury Trials Over Pandemic Fears

Pandemic fears are causing Calhoun County to suspend all jury trials, effective immediately.

Chief Judge Michael L. Jaconette said in a release issued Wednesday, January 12, that this decision was made after consulting with Calhoun County Health Officer Eric Pessell and reviewing data with him regarding the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in Southwest Michigan and, specifically, Calhoun County. He added that the court administration will meet again with Pessell, in early February, to assess conditions and to determine whether jury trials may resume the week of February 14th or whether the temporary suspension of jury trials should be extended.

In the release, Judge Jaconette went on to say the courts will continue to utilize remote hearings, whenever it is practicable to do so, continuing with as much court business as possible while working to keep the community and employees safe.