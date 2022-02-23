Cali of Battle Creek is a Spunky Pup Full of Love

Cali is a spunky puppy that loves receiving attention.

Cali is full of personality. She is just over 4 months old and just like with any puppy, she needs a family that will spend time training her. Cali loves to play with toys and to get lots of pets.

Cali of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

This spunky girl would love to go on walks, even long ones. She might make the perfect hiking companion too. Making sure she has a fenced-in yard will allow her to run around and play so she can be her best self and not turn to destructive behaviors out of boredom.

Cali can be a bit on the vocal side. Not out of the ordinary for a puppy. She is listed as a Pit mix, a breed that sometimes gets a bad rap. It's hard to believe anyone would think this breed is something be fearful of when you look at Cali's sweet face. She just wants to be loved, to play, and to have fair leaders that will teach her right from wrong.

Cali would likely do well in a home with another dog pending a meet and greet. It is recommended that the other dog be a male. She hasn't had experience with cats yet, may do well with a cat that is familiar with dogs and if given a slow and positive introduction. Cali would do best with children of 8 years of age.

Would you like to make Cali a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Cali isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

