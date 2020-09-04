Car Seat Trade-In Is Back At Target

So, how many car seats have you accumulated over the years? Do you have quite a few or not so many? Are the one's that you have just sitting around (which is what you're supposed to do if you are a car seat...pardon the Dad Joke) and collecting dust?

Well if your car seats are truly sitting around and collecting dust, then you may be interested in Target's Car Seat Trade-In Program. If you think you might be interested, you won't be alone because Target has run this program before and it has been so popular that the retailer is bringing it back.

This year's program will run for two weeks, from Sunday, September 13th through Saturday, September 26th. This program has been going on for the last few years and the results have been big, I mean really, really, big.

How about this? Target has collected over 14 million pounds of car seats. Yeah, you read that right...over 14 million pounds of car seats. That is truly incredible. And what happens to all of those old car seats? They get turned into other new things, recycled into different products.

According to parents.com, all you have to do is bring your car seat to Target. They will have a designated drop off box to put the car seats in. Don't forget to download the Target app because you'll need that to scan the drop off box to get your coupon for bringing your old car seat in.

Get more info here about Target's Car Seat Trade-In Program from parents.com.