Car Thieves Arrive On Bicycles In Homer Township

It appears that a middle-aged couple were weary of peddling when they decided to “borrow” a car that was posted for sale along their route.

Michigan State troopers are investigating the theft of a stolen vehicle in Homer Township, Wednesday, May 18th. The vehicle was listed for sale at the corner of M-99 and R Drive South. Two suspects, a male, and a female arrived at the location on bicycles, between 5 PM to 7 PM, and asked to take the vehicle for a test drive. They drove off and failed to return. The 2003 Buick Park Avenue was later recovered, after a crash in Hillsdale County. Witnesses observed several people leaving the scene, but Hillsdale County Sheriff Deputies were unable to locate any of the suspects.

The man identified himself as “Eli” and is described as being a white male between thirty to thirty-five years old, 6-foot tall, medium-length dark hair, with a goatee, and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a tank top, and a baseball hat. The white female was also in her 30s, with dark-colored graying hair and limited mobility in her left arm.

The Marshall State Police at the Marshall Post are investigating the theft and are willing to return the bicycles to the thieves, in exchange for their arrests.