Cat Swiped From Grand Rapids Pet Store

A cat was swiped from a pet store in Grand Rapids. Police are asking for help to recover the stolen cat. It happened almost a month ago. Police have exhausted most investigative options. They’re now asking for the help of area residents to solve the case.

Photo courtesy: Grand Rapids Police

Detectives are releasing surveillance photos of two suspects. The photos show two people who went into the Pet Supplies Plus location along East Beltline on December 6th. Detectives working the case think the female suspect stuffed the cat into a purse to get it out of the store. The female and male adult suspects were accompanied by three young people.

People commenting about the case on the Grand Rapids Police Facebook page believe the cat may have been stolen to be used as a bait animal for an illegal dog fighting ring.